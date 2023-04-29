FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a man who robbed a convenience store in the Centerville area hopped a bus to get away from the scene of the crime.

The Fairfax County Police Department said Clint Cook, 31, of Fairfax went into the store at the Sunoco, located at 14709 Lee Highway, around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 and walked around the counter. Police said Cook implied that he had a gun and told the clerk to open the register. Cook supposedly left the store with money.

A K-9 officer got to the Sunoco and saw a man talking to a Fairfax Connector bus driver in the commuter lot across the street from the convenience store. The officer saw the man board the bus, which left. Police looked at surveillance footage and said the person in it looked like the man who boarded the bus.

The K-9 officer got the number of the Fairfax Connector bus, and officers in the 6400 block of Old Centreville Rd. saw the man, whom they later determined to be Cook. Police said officers challenged him, and Cook refused to listen to their commands. Instead, the police department said Cook acted as if though he were pulling a gun from his waistband, then ran.

A K-9 officer arrived, and he let his K-9 partner go. Officers took Cook into custody. They said they found the money stolen from Sunoco on him. They did not find a gun. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, and he was released.

The Fairfax County Police Department said Cook faces a charge of robbery. He also had a warrant on file out of Fairfax City for petit larceny.