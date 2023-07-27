RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The accused gunman in the Richmond graduation shooting that killed two people in June now faces a first-degree murder charge, according to online court records.

Online court records show a multi-jurisdictional grand jury indicted Amari Ty-Jon Pollard on first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of the murder of Shawn Jackson Wednesday.

Pollard, 19, was initially charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the June 6 shooting deaths of 18-year-old Shawn Jackson and Jackson’s stepfather, Lorenzo Smith, after Huguenot High School’s graduation.

Following a review of video surveillance footage and physical evidence from the crime scene, a grand jury indicted Pollard on the first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony charges.

Pollard is scheduled to appear in Richmond General District Court on those charges Friday, online records show.

The second-degree murder charge related to the death of Lorenzo Smith is still pending in General District Court, according to Colette McEachin, Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Richmond.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.