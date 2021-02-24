A sign of the times: First Jefferson Davis Highway sign taken down

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new “Richmond Highway” sign is up at the intersection of Bellemeade and what was formerly Jefferson Davis Highway.

According to a city administration source, “The rest of the signs are expected to arrive in a couple of weeks, and DPW crews will then begin replacing all the Jeff Davis Hwy. signs, per the ordinance co-sponsored by Mayor Stoney and the City Council last summer.”

The Richmond City Council unanimously voted for the change back in December.

The city source says this is another sign that the city is moving in the “right direction” and away from “glorifying” its Confederate past.

At this time it is not known how many signs have been ordered and what the renaming cost will be for the city.