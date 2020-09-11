A new energy assistance program set to provide relief to Virginia households impacted by COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Social Services announced households in need of assistance meeting energy needs may be eligible to receive aid through the Virginia COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program.

The new program is set to assist low-income households that would not typically qualify for other energy assistance programs offered by the Virginia Department of Social Services due to financial or vulnerable individual criteria.

Eligible households will receive a one-time payment of $300 for their immediate energy costs, including energy debt accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligibility criteria for assistance includes the following:

Must be a resident of Virginia

Must have a heating or cooling expense responsibility

Must be either a United States citizen or an eligible immigrant

The Department of Social Services says household’s monthly gross income must be less than the maximum allowed for the number of people in the home as the following:

Household Size Maximum Income 1 $2,720 2 $3,558 3 $4,395 4 $5,232 5 $6,069 6 $6,907 Each Additional Member Add $156

Households that have previously received crisis, fuel or cooling assistance from VDSS within the 12 months are not eligible to receive Virginia COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program benefits.

Social services said, however, those households may qualify for other heating assistance through VDSS’ normal fuel assistance application process, which begins Tuesday, October 13, and ends Friday, November 13.

Applications can be submitted online, through the COVID-19 Virginia Resources mobile app or by phone through Friday, November 20, or until funds are exhausted, the Department said.

For additional assistance regarding the Virginia COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program, click here or contact the energy assistance line at 1-833-829-2767.

