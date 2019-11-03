A boy from Virginia will compete on Food Network’s ‘Chopped Junior’

Celebrity chef Aaron Sanchez, one of the judges on the Food Network’s “Chopped” and co-star of the show “Heat Seekers,” pours a sauce over his shrimp and grits recipe during a visit with culinary students at New Orleans Center of Creative Arts in New Orleans, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — An 11-year-old boy from Virginia has been chosen to compete on the Food Network show “Chopped Junior.”

Jake Nelson, of Chesterfield, will appear on the season premiere on Nov. 12.

The sixth-grader at Robious Middle School has been cooking for years. Mid-Atlantic dishes are his specialty, combining local ingredients like fresh seafood with chicken, turkey or pork loin.

During his audition for “Chopped Junior,” he prepared soft shell crabs.

In July, his family traveled to New York to tape the show. He can’t reveal what happened until the episode airs, he said it was an “amazing” experience.