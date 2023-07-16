WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — The Commonwealth is set to receive over $1.1 million in federal funding to preserve historic state-owned sites in commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the country’s founding.

The award was made possible by Semiquincentennial Grant Program. Congress created the program in 2020 with money from the Historic Preservation Fund.

This year the grant will fund several projects in Virginia. The Virginia Department of Historic Resources will receive $75,000 for remote sensing survey of selected areas of the submerged siege of Yorktown Battlefield.

A grant for $75,000 will also be awarded to the Fort George Resource Protection Survey at Fort Monroe.

Additionally, the Fairfield Foundation of Virginia will receive a little over $180,000 for the rehabilitation of the Timberneck House at Machicomoco State Park; and the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation will receive a just over $794,000 for the rehabilitation of Belle Isle Manor House.

For more information about NPS historic preservation program and grants visit nps.gov/stlpg/.