PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced more than $93 million in federal funding to help low-income individuals/families in Virginia with home heating costs, utility bills, and winterizing their homes to reduce energy expenses, according to a release.

The funding comes from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or (LIHEAP), under the Administration for Children and Families. It’s part of the government funding bill passed last year, approved by Sens. Warner and Kaine and the bipartisan infrastructure law.

“With winter just around the corner, it is crucial that every Virginian is able to stay safe from the cold,” said the senators.

The funding will be allocated to the Commonwealth and distributed on a need basis.

Senators Warner and Kaine support reducing energy costs. They back funding for LIHEAP, which helps home energy bills, weatherization, and energy-related repairs.

They also support the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which makes energy-efficient appliances more affordable, invests in home energy repairs. and supports solar projects to lower energy expenses.