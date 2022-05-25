WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A 9-year-old girl was left in critical condition after a shooting that took place in the 15300 block of Gatehouse Ter. in Woodbridge on Tuesday evening.

Around 6:40 p.m., Prince William County Police Officers responded to the area to investigate a shooting with injuries. They found a 9-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she remains in critical condition, according to police.

The investigation shows a group of possible teenage boys were in an area when one started to fire multiple rounds. Detectives have determined that the 9-year-old girl was not the intended target of the shooting.

Shots also struck an occupied car driving in the area and a front door of a home.

There were no additional victims reported.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.

At this time the suspects are described as black teenage males wearing dark clothing, according to PWC PD.

There appears to be no active threat to the community, as police say the incident was not random.

