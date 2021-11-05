83-year-old man struck and killed by Amtrak Train in Virginia

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway in Orange County, Virginia after a pedestrian was fatally struck by an Amtrak Train.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the pedestrian, an 83-year-old man from the county, was hit on the train tracks near Trimmers Road. The crash happened just before noon on Thursday.

The deadly incident is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and special agents from Amtrak.