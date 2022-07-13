RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The State Corporation Commission is inviting the public to comment on a proposed area code change for the three-digit number beloved by users in its region, 804.

According to the SCC, it is projected that the 804 area code could run out of available numbers during the third quarter of 2024. The area code is used by portions of Central Virginia and the Northern Neck, including Gloucester County and Mathews County in the WAVY TV 10 viewing area.

As a solution to the problem, the SCC is now considering a proposal that would superimpose a new area code over the same areas currently covered by 804. With this plan, all existing customers would keep their current 804 area code and seven-digit telephone number.

If the plan is approved, the new area code would be implemented by early 2024.

The 804 area code is already transitioning to mandatory ten-digit dialing (three-digit area code plus the seven-digit phone number) due to the national implementation of 988 – the new three-digit abbreviated dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. As such, ten-digit dialing will already be in place prior to the new area code coming into play.

Local calls that are made using only seven digits will not be connected.

According to the SCC, it is projected that the 804 area code could run out of available numbers during the third quarter of 2024. The area code is used by portions of Central Virginia and the Northern Neck. (Photo Courtesy of Kassidy Hammond/8News)

Anyone interested in submitting comments on the proposed area code change may do so by following the instructions found on the SCC website at scc.virginia.gov/casecomments/Submit-Public-Comments, or they may submit written comments to the State Corporation Commission, c/o Document Control Center, P.O. Box 2118, Richmond, Virginia 23218-2118. All comments must refer to case number PUR-2022-00083.