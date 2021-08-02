80-year-old man found dead following structure fire in Mathews County

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are currently investigating a structure fire that claimed the life of an elderly man in Mathews County Sunday evening.

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police, the incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Gayle Lane. State Police say the 80-year-old male victim was found deceased inside the building.

The Mathews County Sheriff’s Office have asked the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation/Arson Unit to investigate the fatal fire.

There is no further information at the moment.