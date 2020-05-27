8 people killed in crashes in Virginia over Memorial Day weekend, State Police say

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It was a deadly Memorial Day weekend on Virginia highways.

Virginia State Police said that eight people lost their lives in traffic crashes during the 2020 Memorial Day weekend, including three locally.

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Sussex County on Saturday night, and two fatal car crashes happened Sunday in Virginia Beach and Southampton County.

Other fatal crashes happened in Caroline, Montgomery, Pittsylvania, Prince William and Rockingham counties.

“Even though we are thankful for the slight decrease in traffic fatalities over the Memorial Day weekend, eight deaths are still too many,” Virginia State Police Superintendent Colonel Gary T. Settle said.

Out of the eight people who died this weekend, VSP said two were riding motorcycles and one was a pedestrian.

VSP said during the weekend’s statistical counting period — which ran from 12:01 a.m. Friday (May 22) to Monday (May 25) at midnight — Virginia troopers statewide cited 2,489 reckless drivers and arrested 70 impaired drivers.

Last year on Memorial Day weekend, VSP troopers cited 2,548 reckless drivers and arrested 75 drivers for DUI.

“Considering that traffic was much less than what we normally see on this particular holiday weekend, it is very concerning to have only reduced the death toll by three in comparison to the past two years,” Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran said.

Over the weekend, VSP said they also cited 2,469 speeders and 224 seatbelt violations.

According to VSP, funds generated from summonses go towards court fees and the state’s Literary Fund.