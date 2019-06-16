1 dead, 7 treated after suspected overdose at Virginia prison on the Northern Neck

HAYNESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — One inmate has died and seven others are being treated after a suspected overdose at the Haynesville Correctional Center on the Northern Neck on Saturday.

According to Virginia Department of Corrections officials, the eight inmates were discovered around 7:15 p.m. One of the inmates was pronounced dead at 8:32 p.m.

Five of the inmates were taken to Riverside Tappahannock Hospital for treatment and the other two were taken to Rappahannock General Hospital.

Six of the inmates were released from the hospitals on Sunday, officials say.

Officials do not know what may have caused the suspected overdoses and the investigation is ongoing.

Inmate visitation at the correctional center and Haynesville Correctional Unit 17 has been canceled for Sunday.

