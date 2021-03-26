$79.9 million from American Rescue Plan to support Virginia health centers; $21.3 million going toward local health centers

WASHINGTON (WFXR) — On Friday morning, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced that 26 community health centers across Virginia will receive nearly $80 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The $79,907,625 in funding – which officials say was made possible through the American Rescue Plan – will start being awarded in April by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

“For the past year, our community health centers have been on the front lines of providing care to our most vulnerable communities during the COVID-19 crisis,” said the senators in a news release from Friday, March 26. “Thanks to the congressional passage and eventual signing of the American Rescue Plan, we are now able to provide these critical federal dollars so that our community health centers can continue to provide lifesaving care to the folks who need it the most.”

Among the 26 community health centers that will be awarded with funding throughout Virginia, Friday’s statement says the following 10 local health centers will receive $21,261,375:

Blue Ridge Medical Center, Inc. in Arrington: $1,861,750

Bland County Medical Clinic, Inc. in Bastian: $1,595,375

Free Clinic of the New River Valley, Inc. in Christiansburg: 1,492,000

Piedmont Access to Health Services, Inc. in Danville: $3,666,625

Tri-Area Community Health in Laurel Fork: $1,990,750

Rockbridge Area Free Clinic in Lexington: $1,629,000

Johnson Health Center in Lynchburg: $4,305,625

Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness in Martinsville: $1,435,875

Highland Medical Center in Monterey: $822,750

Kuumba Community Health and Wellness Center, Inc. in Roanoke: $2,461,625

Officials say these health centers will be able to use their funds to support and expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment for vulnerable populations; deliver needed preventive and primary health care services to those at higher risk for the virus; and expand health centers’ operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond, such as modifying and improving physical infrastructure and adding mobile units.