74-year-old man dies following weekend crash in Middlesex County

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a 74-year-old man died following a crash on Route 33 in Middlesex County over the weekend.

According to reports, state police responded to the single-vehicle crash around 8 a.m. Sunday on Route 33 (General Puller Memorial Highway) just west of Route 1106 (Ball Park Road).

Initial investigations revealed that a vehicle, driven by 74-year-old Midlothian resident Gerald E. Carr, traveling east when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole and a fence.

Carr was sent to Walter Reed Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.