73-year-old woman dies following two-vehicle accident involving tow truck in Middlesex Co.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a 73-year-old woman died following a two-vehicle accident Friday evening in Middlesex County.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya of Virginia State Police says the crash happened just after 7 p.m. Friday on Route 33 west of Route 625.

A 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 73-year-old Douglas Anthony Vito, was attempting to turn out of a private driveway while pulling a camper onto Route 33 when it was broadsided by a 2006 Ford F650 tow truck, also pulling a vehicle.

Police say Vito suffered serious injuries and was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center. His passenger, 73-year-old Gladys Elise Vito died at the scene.

According to reports, Gladys was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crah.

The driver of the Ford suffered non life-threatening injuries and was transported to Walter Reed Hospital. His male passenger was not injured.

Initial investigations revealed that Vito failed right of way and will not be charged in the accident.

