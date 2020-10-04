CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – A total of seven Virginia Football student-athletes are currently unavailable for competition following COVID-19 testing this week. The seven student-athletes are currently in isolation or quarantine. In addition, one full-time coach tested positive and is in isolation.
All positive tests were reported to the Thomas Jefferson Health District of the Virginia Department of Health and UVA Student Health.
Latest Stories
- (VIDEO) Herbert, Virginia Tech beat Duke 38-31 for 2-0 start
- Lawrence’s 3 TDs lead No. 1 Clemson in 41-23 win over Virginia
- NC State’s Emezie talks about key catch that led to late win over Pittsburgh
- University of Alabama holds first home game amid COVID-19 pandemic
- 7 UVA football players in isolation following COVID-19 testing, unavailable for competition