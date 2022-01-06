68,000 tickets win prizes in Virginia Lottery drawing on Wednesday night

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginians won big on Wednesday night with more than 68,000 tickets winning prizes during the Powerball drawing.
Although the two jackpot-winning tickets in the January 5 Powerball drawing were not bought in Virginia, five tickets won $50,000 each by matching four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball number.
Those tickers were bought at five locations across the Commonwealth:
- Kroger, 555 N. Franklin Street, Christiansburg
- Royal, 895 East Market Street, Harrisonburg
- Buckos Pantry, 7554 Peppers Ferry Boulevard, Radford
- Food Lion, 36127 Godwin Drive, Locust Grove
- 7-Eleven, 6147 Franconia Road, Alexandria
Officials say more than 16% of those tickets were bought online.
Those tickets, as well as all the tickets, bought for the 40 drawings since October generated more than $18 million in profit for K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.
The winning numbers in the Wednesday, January 5, drawing were 6-14-25-33-46, and the Powerball number was 17.