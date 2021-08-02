68-year-old man dies after Route 460 crash in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a 68-year-old man died after his vehicle ran off the roadway and caught on fire in Sussex County early Monday morning.

According to state police, the man, identified as 68-year-old Wakefield resident William Spratley, was driving westbound on Route 460, west of the Route 40 intersection, when he lost control of his vehicle and ran off the roadway.

After running off the roadway, the vehicle struck a landscaping business display which caused the vehicle to catch fire. State Police say the driver was unable to get out of the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries.

Spratley was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the crash. State police say his family members have been notified of his passing.

At the moment, there is no indication of speed or alcohol contributing to the crash, according to reports.

There is no additional information.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.