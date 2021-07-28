66-year-old man dies following crash on Route 58 in Brunswick Co.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a 66-year-old man died following a crash on Route 58 in Brunswick County Wednesday morning.
According to state police, the still-unidentified driver was travelling eastbound on Route 58 around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday when he ran off the roadway. The driver drove across the unprotected median into the westbound lanes of Route 58, which resulted in the vehicle overturning several times.
Officials say the driver died at the scene. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the incident. Preliminary investigations say speed nor alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors.
Once family/next of kin has been notified, the driver’s name will be released.
