66-year-old man dies following crash on Route 58 in Brunswick Co.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- A $20.7 million defamation lawsuit filed by State Sen. Louise Lucas against Virginia Beach attorney and House of Delegates candidate Tim Anderson has been dismissed.

In the suit, Lucas alleged that Anderson “knew … information he stated involving Lucas' involvement in Portsmouth's Confederate monument controversy was untrue at the time he stated it…” and that “these words harmed Senator Lucas’ reputation, by lowering her in the community’s estimation…”