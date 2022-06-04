PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Community members gathered across Virginia on Saturday to pick up litter as part of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s (CBF) Clean the Bay Day.

“What a success. Volunteers removed a massive amount of litter from waterways during this year’s Clean the Bay Day,” said CBF Grassroots Coordinator Lisa Renée Jennings. “When everyone joins together, we can make a really big difference for our communities, local rivers and streams, and the Chesapeake Bay.”

More than 3,000 volunteers gathered at nearly 200 sites across the state and picked up an estimated 65,500 pounds of litter and debris over an estimated 250 miles of shoreline and trails.

Clean the Bay Day (photo: Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s (CBF))

Officials say the most common items found during today’s cleanup were plastic and glass bottles, aluminum cans, plastic bags, and cigarette butts.

Volunteers say they also found a recliner, cash register and a car door. A homemade drone and a 19th-century horseshoe were also found.

Locally volunteers met in Hampton Roads and on the Eastern Shore. Across the state, cleanups were held in Richmond, Charlottesville, the Shenandoah Valley, and Northern Virginia.

Since 1989, Clean the Bay Day has engaged over 161,700 volunteers, who have removed approximately 7.1 million pounds of debris from over 8,000 miles of shoreline across the Commonwealth.