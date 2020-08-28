64-year-old woman crossing roadway struck by vehicle in Franklin, police say

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian crash Friday morning where a 64-year-old woman was hit while crossing the road in Franklin.
Troopers responded just after 8:30 a.m. to the incident on College Drive and Armory Drive near Paul D. Camp Community College.
The initial investigation revealed that 68-year-old Phillip Rose was driving a 2017 Chevy Cruze down Armory Drive through the intersection of College Drive. Police say that Rose entered the intersection with a green light when he struck a 64-year-old woman crossing the roadway.
The victim, Sharon Urquhart, was flown to Norfolk Sentara Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident is still under investigation, and no charges have been placed at this time.
