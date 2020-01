BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 61-year-old Prince George County man died overnight after running off the road and striking a tree in Brunswick County.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Reedy Creek Road, northwest of Emporia.

Tyrone Parham, of the 25000 block of Sawmill Road in Carson, Virginia, later died at Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center in Emporia.

Police say Parham wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time and alcohol contributed to the crash.