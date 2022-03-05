60 firefighters battle blaze as fire ravages 60 acres of rural Virginia land

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Several counties across southern Virginia combined efforts to combat a brush fire raging across 60 acres of land near the town of Jarratt Thursday. According to officials, smoke from the fire could be seen from over 35 miles away.

The Jarratt Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched by Sussex County to the 10200 block of Lebanon Church Road, Jarratt, Va. at 1:45 p.m. for a brush fire.

When Jarratt Fire arrived, they saw that the blaze had jumped across the road, and was burning on both sides of the street. Officials said the Virginia Department of Forestry joined in the response and used several bulldozers to help attack the growing blaze.

Crews said that due to the high winds, the fire quickly traveled deep into the woods, where it consumed around 60 acres of land and pine trees.

Fire officials said that they could see the smoke from where the blaze was happening in Jarratt from over 35 miles away in Franklin, Virginia.

Map Showing Travel from Town of Jarratt to Franklin, Virginia

The Greensville County Fire Dept., Drewryville Fire Dept., Capron Fire Dept., Sussex Courthouse Fire Dept., and three bulldozers from the Va. Dept. of Forestry all joined efforts to help assist extinguish the fire.

The fire departments estimated around 60 firefighters were needed over the course of the four-hour battle.

Crews said that the fire was declared contained by 5:45 p.m., at which point the blaze was allowed to burn itself out.