$6 million in grants awarded to 38 projects helping homeless community in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — More than $6 million in Homeless Reduction Grants was awarded through the Virginia Housing Trust Fund for 38 projects throughout Virginia.



The funding will push 102 efforts to help reduce homelessness. This will include rapid re-housing, support services for permanent housing for the chronically homeless, and the pre-development of permanent housing projects for residents experiencing recurring homelessness.



Although the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic fallout led to increased homelessness rates in many communities across the Commonwealth, overall homelessness in Virginia has declined 36 percent since 2010, with homelessness among families dropping by 45 percent.



Homelessness among veterans has been cut in half since 2011 and in 2015, Virginia became the first state in the country to functionally end veteran homelessness.



Additional information about Virginia Housing Trust Fund Homeless Reduction Grants is available here.

Below are local projects among the 38 statewide who will receive the Homeless Reduction Grant Award

ThePlanning Council $717,836

Isle of Wight, Southampton, and Chesapeake counties, and the cities of Norfolk and Suffolk

This innovative planning project will establish a dedicated body within the Continuum of Care to focus on understanding the impact of aging and medical fragility as it relates to homelessness.

Bay Aging $300,000

Essex, Gloucester, King and Queen, King William, Lancaster, Mathews, Middlesex, Northumberland, Richmond, and Westmoreland counties

This project will fund planning and innovative housing solutions for adults aged 62 and older who are currently experiencing homelessness in the Northern Neck Middle Peninsula Local Planning Group. Additionally, funding will support rapid re-housing expenses, including a housing stabilization case manager, housing stabilization financial assistance, and housing search and placement to connect older adults with permanent housing.

Samaritan House, Inc. $263,500

City of Virginia Beach

This project will support a portion of a rapid re-housing program in service of five anticipated families who are experiencing homelessness. The grant will provide housing identification and location, housing-focused case management services, and move-in and rental financial assistance.

LGBT Life Center $191,145

Cities of Chesapeake, Norfolk, and Suffolk

This project will support a full-time case manager to assist 10 youth households in obtaining and maintaining permanent housing. Funding will also provide housing stabilization case management, housing stabilization financial assistance, rent arrears.

ForKids, Inc. $171,207

Isle of Wight and Southampton counties, and the cities of Chesapeake, Franklin, Norfolk, and Suffolk

This project will support the rapid re-housing of 45 youth parents aged 18-24 experiencing homelessness, enabling them to obtain permanent housing.

Williamsburg House of Mercy $107,795

James City and York counties, and the city of Williamsburg

The Older Adults Returning to Stability project will connect individuals 50 years of age or older with permanent housing. Funding will provide rapid re-housing for 12 chronically homeless older adults, as well as rental assistance, rent arrears, housing stabilization financial assistance, housing stabilization case management, and administration.

Virginia Supportive Housing $100,000

City of Virginia Beach

This project will provide housing stabilization services for formerly chronically homeless residents in the Cloverleaf and Crescent Square Apartment programs in Virginia Beach. The grant will fund two full-time staff who will deliver supportive services to 30 chronically homeless individuals at these two properties.

Virginia Supportive Housing $100,000

City of Norfolk

This project will provide housing stabilization services for formerly chronically homeless residents in the Gosnold and Church Street Station Studios permanent supportive housing units in Norfolk. The grant will support part-time staff who will deliver supportive services to 45 chronically homeless individuals at these two properties.

YWCA South Hampton Roads $96,202

Cities of Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Suffolk

This rapid re-housing project will provide housing stabilization and rental assistance for seven households, prioritizing youth and families between the ages of 18-24. Funding will support two part-time positions, a housing locator and housing case manager, to assist families with obtaining and maintaining permanent housing.

Virginia Supportive Housing $55,000

City of Portsmouth

This project will provide housing stabilization services for the 60 formerly chronically homeless residents in the South Bay Apartments permanent supportive housing program. This funding will support one full-time staff member who will deliver supportive services, as well as cover a portion of costs related to program administration.

Virginia Beach Community Development Corporation $25,540

City of Virginia Beach

This project will provide housing stabilization services to support 32 units of permanent supportive housing, including a part-time community resource specialist to assist chronically homeless veterans in the Cedar Grove community obtain and maintain permanent housing.