FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Officers with the police unit tasked with handling crime in Tysons arrested three people who are accused of being part of an organized group that travels around, targeting businesses through bogus purchases and returns.

The Fairfax County Police Department said the arrests led to the recovery of 154 items worth $33,000 and dozens of gift cards valued at $20,000.

Quick math: That’s $53,000.

The department said that on March 23, its Tysons Urban Team (TUT) found out about a number of organized retail theft groups that were making the rounds. The groups supposedly were responsible for fraudulent purchases and returns in another jurisdiction.

The next day, on March 24, TUT officers saw three men at Tysons Corner Center whom they said were making fraudulent returns. That’s when officers arrested them. In addition to finding the men with the 154 pieces of merchandise and the 35 gift cards, officers said they found 5 fake IDs on them.