52-year-old driver dies following single-vehicle crash in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 52-year-old man in Brunswick County Saturday morning.

According to State Police, they responded to the single-vehicle crash just before 8 p.m. Friday on Old State Road on Route 712, south of Interstate 85.

State Police say the, identified as 52-year-old William Frederick Clary, was traveling at a high rate of speed when he entered a curve, lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway, and struck a tree.



The driver was airlifted from the scene to Chippenham Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries early Saturday morning.

It is yet unknown whether Clary was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, however, officials say they believe speed and alcohol were both factors in the crash.