4th Virginia prison inmate tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Corrections has confirmed a new case of coronavirus in its inmate population, bringing the total number of infected offenders to four.

The newest person with COVID-19 is incarcerated at the Central Virginia Correctional Unit 13 for women in Chesterfield.

The three other inmates who are positive for COVID-19 are incarcerated at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland.

Four VADOC employees and a contractor have also tested positive for COVID-19:

An officer at the State Farm Correctional Complex

An officer in training at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women

An officer at Indian Creek Correctional Center

A Norfolk Probation and Parole office employee

A contract nurse at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women

VADOC is working with the Virginia Department of Health and following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They are operating facilities following a pandemic response manual that follows guidelines from the American Correctional Association.

VADOC employees and inmates are required to wear personal protective masks and have been provided sneeze and cough guard masks made by Virginia Correctional Enterprises. Anyone entering a VADOC facility is also being screened for sickness by having their temperatures taken.

In-person visitation has been cancelled, but video visitation, email, and phone calls are available to inmates.

