44 troopers graduate from the Virginia State Police Academy; 14 from Hampton Roads

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – On Friday 44 men and women of the Virginia State Police 132nd Basic Session graduated in a virtual ceremony.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a virtual ceremony was the best way to allow the graduates and their families to celebrate the culmination of 27 weeks of their hard work, sacrifice, and dedication.

In addition, in virtual attendance was state police executive staff, academy staff, and Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran.

A previously-recorded video of Governor Ralph Northam congratulating the new troopers was played during the ceremony, Virginia State Police said in a press release.

“I could not be more proud of this graduating class and I know they will represent us well as they serve their communities,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent.

VSP said the troopers received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques and strategies to assist people in a mental health crisis.

The members of the 132nd Basic Session began their 27 weeks of academic, physical, and practical training at the Academy on June 29.

The graduates are from every corner of the Commonwealth, as well as Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and New York.

They include two second-generation troopers, four first-generation Americans, and numerous prior military service personnel. 14 of the new troopers are from localities in the Hampton Roads and Eastern Shore region.

132nd Basic Graduate Assignment Arfan M. Arif Fairfax County Michael L. Albert Shenandoah County Zachary T. Barnes York County Moses I. R. Blakey New Kent County Vontasia T. Britton York County Andrew J. Brown Prince William County Taylor C. Brown Prince William County Jawaan D. Cook Greensville County William T. DiBerardine Warren County Hunter C. Dickenson Gloucester County Julian B. Edwards Prince William County Kayla B. Edwards Surry County Christian L. Elkins Prince William County Arthur P. Falin Greensville County Jacob A. Farmer Prince George County Adelaide E. Fischer Hampton / Newport News Robert L. Flynn Accomack County Tony Fuentes James City County Austin K. Gallaway Hampton / Newport News Zachary M. Homlish Caroline County Hunter C. Jensen New Kent County Stephanie H. Kapusta Fairfax County Sarah A. M. Kendrick Prince William County Aaryn J. Kerry Cumberland County Steven R. King Accomack County Timothy L. LaFountain Buckingham County Joshua O. McClure Frederick County Alexander W. Meyers King George County Thomas J. Mills York County Justin R. Mull Caroline County Connor R. O’Quinn Hampton / Newport News Earl J. Pritchett Prince George County Andrew R. S. Sanders Sussex County Gabriel A. Santillan Fairfax County Austin M. Sloan King William County Jeffrey A. Spencer Fairfax County Sean M. Stinnett Clark County Seth A. Sullivan Accomack County Andrew M. Toth Fairfax County Joseph J. Trombley Shenandoah County Richard C. Warner Gloucester County Jacob K. Weitzman Fairfax County Isaac D. Wilson York County Joseph T. Worley Greensville County

For their final phase of training, each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area.

State police is currently hiring for future Basic Session Academy classes.

Those interested in joining the ranks of the Virginia State Police are encouraged to visit their website.

