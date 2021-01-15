44 troopers graduate from the Virginia State Police Academy; 14 from Hampton Roads

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – On Friday 44 men and women of the Virginia State Police 132nd Basic Session graduated in a virtual ceremony.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a virtual ceremony was the best way to allow the graduates and their families to celebrate the culmination of 27 weeks of their hard work, sacrifice, and dedication.
In addition, in virtual attendance was state police executive staff, academy staff, and Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran.
A previously-recorded video of Governor Ralph Northam congratulating the new troopers was played during the ceremony, Virginia State Police said in a press release.
“I could not be more proud of this graduating class and I know they will represent us well as they serve their communities,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent.
VSP said the troopers received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques and strategies to assist people in a mental health crisis.
The members of the 132nd Basic Session began their 27 weeks of academic, physical, and practical training at the Academy on June 29.
The graduates are from every corner of the Commonwealth, as well as Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and New York.
They include two second-generation troopers, four first-generation Americans, and numerous prior military service personnel. 14 of the new troopers are from localities in the Hampton Roads and Eastern Shore region.
|132nd Basic Graduate
|Assignment
|Arfan M. Arif
|Fairfax County
|Michael L. Albert
|Shenandoah County
|Zachary T. Barnes
|York County
|Moses I. R. Blakey
|New Kent County
|Vontasia T. Britton
|York County
|Andrew J. Brown
|Prince William County
|Taylor C. Brown
|Prince William County
|Jawaan D. Cook
|Greensville County
|William T. DiBerardine
|Warren County
|Hunter C. Dickenson
|Gloucester County
|Julian B. Edwards
|Prince William County
|Kayla B. Edwards
|Surry County
|Christian L. Elkins
|Prince William County
|Arthur P. Falin
|Greensville County
|Jacob A. Farmer
|Prince George County
|Adelaide E. Fischer
|Hampton / Newport News
|Robert L. Flynn
|Accomack County
|Tony Fuentes
|James City County
|Austin K. Gallaway
|Hampton / Newport News
|Zachary M. Homlish
|Caroline County
|Hunter C. Jensen
|New Kent County
|Stephanie H. Kapusta
|Fairfax County
|Sarah A. M. Kendrick
|Prince William County
|Aaryn J. Kerry
|Cumberland County
|Steven R. King
|Accomack County
|Timothy L. LaFountain
|Buckingham County
|Joshua O. McClure
|Frederick County
|Alexander W. Meyers
|King George County
|Thomas J. Mills
|York County
|Justin R. Mull
|Caroline County
|Connor R. O’Quinn
|Hampton / Newport News
|Earl J. Pritchett
|Prince George County
|Andrew R. S. Sanders
|Sussex County
|Gabriel A. Santillan
|Fairfax County
|Austin M. Sloan
|King William County
|Jeffrey A. Spencer
|Fairfax County
|Sean M. Stinnett
|Clark County
|Seth A. Sullivan
|Accomack County
|Andrew M. Toth
|Fairfax County
|Joseph J. Trombley
|Shenandoah County
|Richard C. Warner
|Gloucester County
|Jacob K. Weitzman
|Fairfax County
|Isaac D. Wilson
|York County
|Joseph T. Worley
|Greensville County
For their final phase of training, each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area.
State police is currently hiring for future Basic Session Academy classes.
Those interested in joining the ranks of the Virginia State Police are encouraged to visit their website.
