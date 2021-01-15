44 troopers graduate from the Virginia State Police Academy; 14 from Hampton Roads

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – On Friday 44 men and women of the Virginia State Police 132nd Basic Session graduated in a virtual ceremony.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a virtual ceremony was the best way to allow the graduates and their families to celebrate the culmination of 27 weeks of their hard work, sacrifice, and dedication.

In addition, in virtual attendance was state police executive staff, academy staff, and Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran.

A previously-recorded video of Governor Ralph Northam congratulating the new troopers was played during the ceremony, Virginia State Police said in a press release.

“I could not be more proud of this graduating class and I know they will represent us well as they serve their communities,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent.

VSP said the troopers received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques and strategies to assist people in a mental health crisis.

The members of the 132nd Basic Session began their 27 weeks of academic, physical, and practical training at the Academy on June 29.

The graduates are from every corner of the Commonwealth, as well as Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and New York.

They include two second-generation troopers, four first-generation Americans, and numerous prior military service personnel. 14 of the new troopers are from localities in the Hampton Roads and Eastern Shore region.

132nd Basic Graduate    Assignment
Arfan M. ArifFairfax County
Michael L. AlbertShenandoah County
Zachary T. BarnesYork County
Moses I. R. Blakey    New Kent County
Vontasia T. BrittonYork County
Andrew J. BrownPrince William County
Taylor C. BrownPrince William County
Jawaan D. CookGreensville County
William T. DiBerardineWarren County
Hunter C. DickensonGloucester County
Julian B. EdwardsPrince William County
Kayla B. EdwardsSurry County
Christian L. ElkinsPrince William County
Arthur P. FalinGreensville County
Jacob A. FarmerPrince George County
Adelaide E. FischerHampton / Newport News
Robert L. FlynnAccomack County
Tony FuentesJames City County
Austin K. GallawayHampton / Newport News
Zachary M. HomlishCaroline County
Hunter C. JensenNew Kent County
Stephanie H. KapustaFairfax County
Sarah A. M. KendrickPrince William County
Aaryn J. KerryCumberland County
Steven R. KingAccomack County
Timothy L. LaFountainBuckingham County
Joshua O. McClureFrederick County
Alexander W. MeyersKing George County
Thomas J. MillsYork County
Justin R. MullCaroline County
Connor R. O’Quinn      Hampton / Newport News
Earl J. PritchettPrince George County
Andrew R. S. Sanders     Sussex County
Gabriel A. SantillanFairfax County
Austin M. Sloan    King William County
Jeffrey A. SpencerFairfax County
Sean M. StinnettClark County
Seth A. SullivanAccomack County
Andrew M. TothFairfax County
Joseph J. TrombleyShenandoah County
Richard C. WarnerGloucester County
Jacob K. WeitzmanFairfax County
Isaac D. WilsonYork County
Joseph T. Worley     Greensville County

For their final phase of training, each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area.

State police is currently hiring for future Basic Session Academy classes.

Those interested in joining the ranks of the Virginia State Police are encouraged to visit their website.

