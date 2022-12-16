GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A tractor-trailer driver was charged after an overnight crash Friday that spilled 40,000 pounds of meatballs across Interstate 95 in Greensville County.

Virginia State Police confirmed they responded to the crash scene on Southbound 95, north of mile marker 8, around 12:30 a.m.

The investigation determined a tractor-trailer, driven by Al Stenford, ran off the road, overcorrected and struck a guardrail. The vehicle jackknifed causing the trailer to detach. The driver of another tractor-trailer, also traveling southbound, struck the trailer.

The crash caused all northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 to be shut down until 4:30 a.m.

WRIC in Richmond reports that, according to the Greensville County Fire Department, one of the drivers was taken to a hospital in Petersburg. There is no word on their condition at this time.

Stenford was charged charged with failing to obey a highway marking.