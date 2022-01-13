40-year-old man arrested in connection with Alexandria homicide

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) – A man is behind bars following the death of a 23-year-old woman in Alexandria, Virginia.

Police say 40-year-old David Cunningham has been arrested for second-degree murder.

Police say the incident occurred on the unit block of South Van Dorn Street, where the victim, Melia Jones, was found unresponsive in her apartment on Dec. 7. Cunningham was taken into custody and is being held without bond.

The incident is under investigation. Police ask if you have any information about this incident to give them a call.