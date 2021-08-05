40 troopers to graduate from the Virginia State Police Academy

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Forty new troopers will walk as part of the 134th Virginia State Police basic graduating class.

12 of the troopers have been locally assigned to the Eastern Virginia region.



Commencement is set to begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug 6. The ceremony will be held at the State Police Training Academy at 7700 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield County. Governor Ralph S. Northam will be in attendance.



According to Virginia State Police, the troopers endured academic, physical, and practical training for a total of 27 weeks.



They received over 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction, learning de-escalation techniques, emergency medical trauma care, and ethics and leadership.

On Aug. 16, the new troopers will report to their individual duty assignments. They will also spend six weeks paired with a Field Training Officer to learn their patrol areas.



Troopers assigned to the WAVY-TV 10 viewing area including:



• Shawn Scott Allen-Dickson – Norfolk/Virginia

• Frederick Joseph Boos, III – Norfolk/Virginia

• Mikella M. Fuccella – Gloucester

• Micah James Gardner – Accomack

• Caleb Durand Grissom – Northampton

• Lewis Cole Johnston – Hampton/Newport News

• Yuridia Diaz Lynch – Northampton

• David Wesley Meyers – Norfolk/Virginia Beach

• Andrew Lee Smith – Norfolk/Virginia Beach

• Minh Dominic Starzewski – Hampton/Newport News

• Nathaniel Gray Stephens – Norfolk/Virginia Beach

• Daniel John Wright – Norfolk/Virginia Beach



For a full list of the 134th basic graduating class, visit vsp.virginia.gov.