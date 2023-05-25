FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said four people face charges in connection to the death of a woman whose body was in a car in the Alexandria area.

The Fairfax County Police Department said someone found Brenda Ochoa Guerrero, 33, unconscious in a car in the parking lot of Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, located at 8033 Holland Road, on April 13.

Surveillance footage showed two men driving the car to the parking lot and two people in an SUV picking the men up.

Detectives said they identified the men who drove the car to the hospital as David Littlefield, 43 and Eric Thompson, 36, both of Alexandria. They said Eric Rubio, 35, of Alexandria and Yuris Pineda Gallegos, 29, of Maryland were in the SUV that picked them up.

The investigation found that Ochoa Guerrero’s died at a home in the 2500 block of Fairhaven Ave. Detectives still were looking into what led to Ochoa Guerrero’s death.

Littlefield, Thompson, Rubio and Pineda Gallegos are charged with felony concealment of a dead body. As of May 25, Rubio and Littlefield were being held without bond.