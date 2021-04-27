4 people airlifted to hospital following multi-vehicle crash on US-58 in Southampton Co.

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say 5 people were injured, 4 in critical condition, following a two-vehicle crash that closed a portion of US-58 in Southampton County Monday evening.

According to reports, the call for the crash came in at around 5:45 p.m. on US-58, near Main Street, in the Town of Capron in Southampton County.

Crews from the Drewryville Volunteer Fire Department were sent to the scene of the crash and found a “passenger van and farm equipment with one overturned and the other suffering heavy damage and multiple patients.”

Officials say LifeEvac was contacted as well as Medflight and Santara for additional helicopters to transport the the multiple “critical patients.”

Overall, there were 5 people injured in the crash: 4 were transported by air ambulance, and 1 refused treatment.

The multi-vehicle crash closed US-58 for several hours.