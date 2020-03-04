4 Drewryville firefighters involved in crash, officials say

DREWRYVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Four Drewryville firefighters were involved in a crash while responding to a call for service on Tuesday, officials say.

A Drewryville Fire Department apparatus was involved in a “rollover” crash while responding to a call on Tuesday afternoon. Three firefighters were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two of them have since been released, according to a release from Drewryville Fire Chief Wyatt Whitby.

The original call for service was handled without incident, and the crash will not impact the Drewryville Fire Department’s ability to respond to calls for service, Whitby wrote in the release.

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. Officials do not believe speed was a factor in the crash.

