$33 million awarded to 26 Virginia-based organizations to assist victims of sexual assault and domestic violence

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, the Eastern District of Virginia announced that they were awarding over $33 million in U.S. Department of Justice grants to 26 Virginia-based public and non-profit organizations to fund programs that help address violence against women.

“These grants will provide critical funding and essential services to vulnerable communities, especially women, individuals with disabilities, and immigrants who are victims of sexual assault and domestic violence,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “We will continue to not only bring perpetrators of these crimes to justice in our courts, but also strengthen the impactful work that is financed by grants to educate our communities and provide much needed resources to support survivors during the healing process and beyond.”

The 26 public and non-profit organizations receiving funds were selected by the Justice Department’s Office on Violence Against Women (OVW). The grants are meant to allow the organizations to better address a wide variety of needs and issues facing victims of domestic and sexual violence, such as increasing the availability of civil and criminal legal assistance, accommodating victims with disabilities or hearing impairment, and providing organizations expertise and support.

Organizations selected include state government entities that provide services throughout the Commonwealth, such as the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services and the Judiciary Courts of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and non-governmental organizations that provide technical training and assistance nationwide.

The non-governmental organizations include the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the National Center for State Courts, and the National Center for Victims of Crime. Additional grant recipients include local government entities in EDVA, such as Arlington, Fairfax, James City, Loudoun, and Spotsylvania County, and the City of Norfolk, along with the Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe.

In addition, the College of William & Mary, Norfolk State University, the University of Mary Washington, and Virginia Commonwealth University were awarded grants to combat domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking on campus.

Alteristic, Boat People S.O.S., the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society, the disAbility Law Center of Virginia, Empowerhouse, the Korean Community Service Center of Greater Washington, Rappahannock Goodwill Industries, the Tahirih Justice Center, the Virginia Sexual & Domestic Violence Action Alliance and the YWCA of South Hampton Roads all received grant money, as well.