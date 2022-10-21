FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — Over 31,000 Virginia voters in Fairfax and Prince William Counties received notices from their local registrars that listed incorrect polling locations due to a ‘printing error.’

According to the state Department of elections, the issue was caused when the polling location on a series of voting notices were accidentally kept the same, instead of being updated for each recipient.

The Department said voters were affected in each of the following towns:

Corrected notices have now been sent for all those who received incorrect location information, and they’re expected to reach voters no later than October 24.

The department also said it had reimbursed the local registrars in Fairfax and Prince William County who had to issue new notices.

As for the printing shop where the error originated, the department said it “will cease its relationship with the printing vendor and will explore all legal remedies.”