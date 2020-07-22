3 Southampton deputies awarded for response to jail fire set by inmates

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Three deputies in Southampton County have been recognized for their responses during a fire at the local jail July 12.

The Southampton Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Tuesday making the announcement.

Deputy M. Hall received a certificate recognizing her actions as the incident unfolded. Two deputies, Deputy B. Mutter and Deputy M. Vandiford each received a Medal of Merit from the sheriff for attempting to put out the fire.

“Both men receiving the medal put their lives at risk going into thick smoke without any type of protective gear and virtually zero visibility in front of the same cell block that had been causing a disturbance all evening and made continuous efforts to control the fire until the fire department arrived on scene,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officials say the fire was set by inmates, and charges were expected in response to the blaze.

Southampton County Jail officials say the fire appeared to have been started in a cell block using batteries, books, playing cards and “some type of fabric.”

It started around 8 p.m. July 12 and sent three inmates and a deputy to the hospital.

Earlier that evening, additional deputies were called to the jail because some inmates had damaged water lines in their cell block and caused water to run onto the floor.

Deputies were working to fix the water issue when the inmates destroyed a camera and broke lights in the cell block.

As deputies were working to deal with those issues, they began to smell smoke coming from the same cell block and discovered an active fire.

Deputies attempted to put the fire out, but could not extinguish it completely. At that point, they called the fire department.

The fire department was able to respond and extinguish the fire.

