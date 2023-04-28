FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were in the Springfield area where three people were dead inside a home Thursday afternoon.

The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted about its investigation in the 8500 block of Wild Spruce Dr. at 4:16 p.m. The tweet said that officers found a gun inside the home and that detectives were on their way there.

Lt. Col. Eli Cory with the Fairfax County Police Department said at a news conference that a housekeeper who works in the home heard gunshots and went to the basement where she found the two men and the woman who died.

The men were in their 20’s and 40’s, and the woman was in her 30’s. The older man had a single gunshot wound, and the others had multiple wounds.

Police said Thursday evening that they were not ruling out a murder-suicide.

The housekeeper dialed 911 shortly after 3:45 p.m.

Cory said a nanny and three children live in the home. One of the children, a 2-year-old, was in the house at the time of the shooting but was safe. The other two children were not at the home at the time.

Cory added that there was no sign of forced entry.