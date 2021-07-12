3 children and 1 adult killed in I-64 crash in New Kent County; 1 hospitalized

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Four people, one adult and three children, died in a car crash on westbound Interstate 64 on Monday morning, Virginia State Police say.

The crash happened at the Providence Forge exit, Exit 214, across from Colonial Downs. All westbound lanes of I-64 in New Kent were still closed as of 1 p.m., according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

State police say the driver of a sedan was passing traffic on the right shoulder when it ran off the road onto the grassy shoulder and struck a post mounting a VDOT traffic camera. The car then caught fire.

The front seat passenger was cut from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver and three juveniles died at the scene.

The identities of the deceased are being withheld until positive ID can be made and next of kin can be notified. The police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

VDOT says there is currently a six-and-a-half mile backup, and traffic is being diverted at Exit 220 and Exit 227. Expect delays and plan an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.