CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three children and an adult were found dead inside a Chester home early Friday morning after a shooting, police said.

The victims were not identified, and Chesterfield police did not share their ages as authorities are still notifying family members.

Chesterfield police Major Mike Louth said they believe the killings were not random but didn’t want to rule anything out as the investigation moves forward.

According to Chesterfield fire, a shooting occurred on the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road, in the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds area, on Friday, Nov. 18.

Chesterfield police received a call just before 5 a.m. for a disturbance. When officers responded to the scene for a welfare check, police told 8News they found homicide victims. Louth added that the area is not considered a crime-heavy neighborhood.

Police, first responders investigate a deadly shooting on the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road that claimed multiple victims on Friday, Nov. 18.

There is a heavy police and first responder presence in the area. Police are planning to be on the scene all day. The road is closed until further notice.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251.