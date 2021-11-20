$25K donation to benefit scholarship program for racing students at Patrick & Henry Community College

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – A popular charitable foundation has handed over $25,000 for student scholarships at Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC).

Dr. Jackie Scruggs Taylor presents a check to the college on behalf of the Bobby Scruggs Charitable Foundation. (Image courtesy of Patrick & Henry Community College).

The Bobby Scruggs Charitable Foundation has been in place for over a decade with annual donations going to P&HCC’s College Foundation.

To commemorate the occasion, Scrugg’s wife, Dr. Jackie Scruggs Taylor, presented a check to the college on behalf of the Bobby Scruggs Charitable Foundation.

The scholarship will cover $1,000 of tuition expenses for one student in P&HCC’s Racing College.

Over the last 15 years, the Bobby Scruggs Charitable Foundation has awarded more than 120 scholarships to Martinsville City, Henry County and Patrick County students through annual donations.

Bobby Scruggs was a NASCAR enthusiast who worked as an official on the track for nearly 40 years. Scruggs lost a battle with cancer in 2005.

The scholarship is meant to help the next generation of NASCAR officials, pit crewmen, technicians, and NASCAR enthusiasts who graduate from P&HCC’s Racing College.