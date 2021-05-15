25-year-old man dies following overnight, single-vehicle crash in Middlesex Co.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a 25-year-old man died following an overnight crash in Middlesex County.

According to State Police, the single-vehicle crash occurred on Route 33, east of Edgewater Road just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

The driver of a 2002 Jeep Cherokee, later identified as Cornelius Keonte Owens, ran off the roadway and struck a ditch which caused the vehicle to overturn several times.

Owens died at the scene from injuries sustained from the crash. Officials say he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Troopers are still investigating whether alcohol played a contributing factor in the crash.