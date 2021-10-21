24-year-old killed after being ejected, landing under overturned car in Emporia

EMPORIA, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 24-year-old man in Emporia on Thursday morning.

According to state police, DeShaun Tyrail Moss was driving down Crescent Road, north of Crescent Court in Emporia, when he lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

Police say Moss was ejected from the vehicle as it overturned. The 2005 Ford Crown Victoria landed on top of him, killing him on impact.

Neither speed nor alcohol appears to be contributing factors in the crash, police added.