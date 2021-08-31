24 registered sex offenders in western Virginia arrested during US Marshals’ ‘Operation Rundown’

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Two dozen registered sex offenders within the Western District of Virginia have been arrested after members of the United States Marshals Service — in cooperation with Virginia State Police — spent six weeks completing “Operation Rundown.”
According to authorities, Operation Rundown was conducted from mid-July to the end of August, focusing on individuals with warrants issued for sex offender registry violations, as well as other violent offenses within the Commonwealth.
You can read the rest of the statement released on Tuesday, Aug. 31 by the U.S. Marshals Service below:
Operation Rundown was a sex offender enforcement initiative targeting wanted sex offenders and violations of both the Virginia Sex Offender Registration laws and the Adam Walsh Act by registered sex offenders located within the Western District of Virginia. Operation Rundown encompassed all counties, including the cities and towns within the Western District of Virginia. The goal of the operation was to focus on enforcement operations to locate and apprehend wanted sex offenders and identify non-compliant sex offenders for possible state or federal prosecution.
Operation Rundown was a comprehensive effort by both the Virginia State Police and the United States Marshals Service to locate and apprehend sex offenders who are non-compliant as well as sex offenders who are wanted for additional criminal violations of law. Those offenders found to be non-compliant will be further investigated for both state and federal charges and will be referred to the appropriate charging officials located within the Western District of Virginia.
“Although Operation Rundown was a targeted enforcement effort,” said U. S. Marshal Thomas Foster, “We continue on a daily basis to track down and locate those offenders who fail to comply with the terms and conditions of the sex offender registration program. Those offenders who remain noncompliant should not assume the enforcement window has closed.”
The United States Marshals Service (USMS) has been designated by the United States Attorney General to assist jurisdictions in locating and apprehending sex offenders who violate sex offender registration requirements. To that end, the USMS has partnered with the Virginia State Police to conduct sex offender operations that will verify the compliance status of offenders that are required to register and to also investigate and apprehend offenders that are identified as being non-compliant or wanted.
The U.S. Marshals Service sex offender investigations mission is to protect the public from sex offenders through the coordinated enforcement of sex offender registration laws. Additional information about the U.S. Marshals Service can be found at http://www.usmarshals.gov.U.S. Marshals Service