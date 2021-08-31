24 registered sex offenders in western Virginia arrested during US Marshals’ ‘Operation Rundown’

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Two dozen registered sex offenders within the Western District of Virginia have been arrested after members of the United States Marshals Service — in cooperation with Virginia State Police — spent six weeks completing “Operation Rundown.”

According to authorities, Operation Rundown was conducted from mid-July to the end of August, focusing on individuals with warrants issued for sex offender registry violations, as well as other violent offenses within the Commonwealth.

You can read the rest of the statement released on Tuesday, Aug. 31 by the U.S. Marshals Service below: