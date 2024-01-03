CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – We’re officially out of the holiday season and we’re driving full force into the new year, marking the end of Virginia’s ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ driving under the influence (DUI) enforcement campaign – where law enforcement worked to prevent drunk driving.

New National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data shows across the nation, drunk driving deaths were the highest in December in almost 15 years – and it’s unfortunately a trend we continue to see in Virginia.

According to AAA, in 2022, there were 274 alcohol-related traffic deaths in Virginia, while 230 alcohol-related traffic deaths occurred in 2023, according to preliminary data.

“Drunk driving remains a stubborn problem,” said Rich Jacobs, spokesperson for Drive Smart Virginia — a nonprofit organization founded on the principle that traffic fatalities and injuries are preventable. “One is too many. It’s a completely avoidable crash.”

And, as the holiday season came to an end, other preliminary figures show in Dec. 2023, there were 428 alcohol-related crashes in the state which resulted in 6 deaths. And those figures are lower when compared to December 2022, when there were 604 alcohol-related crashes that resulted in 14 deaths.

“Make that new year’s resolution to always have a backup plan if there’s even the possibility that you might drink when you’re out,” Jacobs said. “Uber, Lyft, Taxi, phone a friend. Call your mom. Doesn’t matter what you have to do. There’s no excuse, especially these days when there’s so many options available.”

According to broader trends within the region for 2023, Chesterfield had 307 alcohol-related crashes, Richmond with 204, Henrico with 215 and Hanover with 76 crashes.

Additionally, Chesterfield, Hanover and Richmond had fewer alcohol-related crashes on New Year’s Eve 2023 compared to 2022.

And with the new year beginning, Jacobs reminded people that drunk driving is always preventable.

“Folks just need to remember that there are always other options. You just don’t have to drink and drive. It’s a decision that you make that can have fatal consequences for you or someone else,” Jacobs said.

With winter weather approaching our region, AAA also says that avoiding distractions such as cell phones are another important way to prevent accidents.