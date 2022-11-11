PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for the mother of a 2-year-old boy after he shot himself towards the end of October.

The Prince William County Police Department released information about the incident on Nov. 10.

Child Protective Services contacted police on Oct. 26 after Christalle Phillips Moat, 39, took her son to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. Offices went to a home in the 7600 block of Monitor Ct. in the Manassas area where the shooting was to have taken place. Investigators determined it happened between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. that day. They also determined that the 2-year-old boy had been left alone in the home where he was able to get a hold of a gun. While he was handling it, he shot himself in the hand.

Police said Phillips Moat and other family members took the boy to the hospital.

Detectives got an arrest warrant for Phillips Moat on Nov. 8. The charge against her was Felony Child Neglect. As of Nov. 10, they were trying to find her.