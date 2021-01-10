2 Virginia police officers placed on administrative leave after attending pro-Trump rally in D.C.

U.S. Capitol Police push back demonstrators who were trying to enter the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WAVY/WRIC) — The Rocky Mount Police Department (RMPD) said they were made aware of two-off duty officers who attended the pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., on January 6.

The department’s statement said:

“The Rocky Mount Police Department is aware that two off-duty officers were present at an event in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

“The Town of Rocky Mount fully supports all lawful expressions of freedom of speech and assembly by its employees but does not condone the unlawful acts that occurred that day.

“Based on the available information, the Police Department has notified federal authorities and the individuals that were present at the event are on administrative leave pending a review.”

