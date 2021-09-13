2 people arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with disappearance of Virginia 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Two people in connection with the disappearance of three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell are now in custody in Pennsylvania.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office releasing new information on the disappearance of Cuthreill. Deputies say with the help of Pennsylvania State Police and the United States Marshall’s Service — Travis Brown and Candi Royer were tracked down to an inn in the Borough of South Greensburg, Pa. which is near Pittsburgh.

Pennsylvania police say the two were located at the Knights Inn at 1215 South Main Street on Sunday, Sept. 12. The two went peacefully into custody.

Investigators with Augusta County Sherrif’s Office and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Appomattox Field office traveled to Pennsylvania to interview Brown and Royer.

The two are currently being held in the Westmoreland County Prison where they are waiting for a court hearing and to be extradited back to Virginia. They are each facing charges of a single felony count of abuse and neglect of children.

Police are still looking for Cuthriell who was last seen in February in Augusta County. She was described as being 3 feet 1 inch tall and 40 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call the August County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.