2 men accused of stealing items from unlocked vehicles, including firearms, in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Two men have been arrested in connection with recent larcenies in James City County.

According to James City County Police, two men were seen on several residential cameras at the White Hall subdivision pulling on car door handles and entering unlocked vehicles around 3:45 p.m. on May 27.

The following day, Prince George County Police say they arrested two men who matched the descriptions of the two suspects.

The two men, later identified as 18-year-old Quantrell Chandler from Hopewell and 23-year-old Stanley Harris from Prince George County, were taken into custody.

Chandler (on the left) is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, grand larceny of a firearm, conspiracy to commit grand larceny of a firearm and larceny with intent to sell (all felonies). Harris (pictured on the right) is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, grand larceny of a firearm and conspiracy to commit grand larceny of a firearm (all felonies).

Officials say additional charges may be pending.

If you have additional information about these incidents, please contact Investigator Logan English at 757-603-6033 or logan.english@jamescitycountyva.gov.